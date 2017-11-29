Conservative speaker who was arrested and charged at UConn, speaks to FOX61

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR LOCKS -- Conservative writer Lucian Wintrich sat down with FOX61 at Bradley International Airport Wednesday afternoon, before boarding a flight back home to Washington, D.C.

Wintrich, who reports for The Gateway Pundit, was invited to a UConn College Republicans event to give his speech, "It's OK to Be White."

"I couldn't get through half a sentence without these random chants, half of them incoherent," said Wintrich.

Shortly after beginning his speech, video shows a woman take Wintrich's speech from the podium. Wintrich is then seen going after the woman, grabbing her by her shirt to take back his paper. The incident turned chaotic, with people spilling out of the Schenker Lecture Hall. Police also arrested a 19-year-old UConn student for breaking a window, and are investigating who set off a smoke bomb.

Wintrich was arrested for breach of peace.

Wintrich said he believes he was well within his rights to get back his paper.

"As a kid from the inner city of Pittsburgh, if somebody takes something from you, I'm going to re-obtain it," said Wintrich.

Wintrich said he was assured prior to his speech that everything would be okay.

"They said listen, 'we're not going to let this get out of control. We're going to keep sort of lines of defense around you'. "None of that happened," said Wintrich.

In reponse, UConn released the following statement to FOX61:

"UConn Police disbanded the crowd and no injuries were reported. Safety has been and continues to be among our highest priorities"

Wintrich said he is now pursuing legal options against both the woman who took his papers and the University.

He said he will be back in Connecticut in a few weeks for a court date, and would consider speaking again at UConn, as long as there was a better conversation about security.

"Maybe I'll speak again while I'm here, or try to," said Wintrich.

