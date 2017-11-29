× ESPN preparing for 150 layoffs

BRISTOL — ESPN President John Skipper announced Wednesday morning the network will be terminating around 150 employees according to FoxNews.

“We appreciate their contributions, and will assist them as much as possible in this difficult moment with severance, a 2017 bonus, the continuation of health benefits and outplacement services,” Skipper’s statement said.

According to the statement, the “majority of the jobs eliminated are in studio production, digital content, and technology.”

Skipper said network plans to invest in way to “best position us to serve the “modern sports fan and support the success of our business.”

ESPN has faced its fair share of controversies this past year. They let go several veterans of the network in April including Ed Werder, Trent Dilfer and Danny Kanell.

ESPN came under fire in August after they pulled an announcer from a college football game named Robert Lee because his name is similar to that of Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

The network also faced heat after suspending Jemele Hill in October after she violated their social media guidelines twice for calling on Twitter for people to boycott advertisers over the NFL protests and for calling President Trump a “white supremacist.”

ESPN also cancelled “Barstool Van Talk” in October after one episode amid outcry over the Barstool’s brand’s commentary on women.

Story from FoxNews.