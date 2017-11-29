× FBI investigating ricin exposure at Vermont retirement community

SHELBURNE, VT — Police and FBI are investigating a case of possible ricin exposure at a Shelburne retirement community according to WCAX.

Emergency crews were called to the Wake Robin retirement community Tuesday to investigate a report of a possible ricin exposure. Ricin is highly toxic, it occurs naturally in the seeds of the castor oil plant. It is extremely toxic.

Shelburne is just south of Burlington in northwestern Vermont.

Officials said there was no danger to the public.

According to the CDC, ricin can be made from the waste material left over from processing castor beans. It can be in the form of a powder, a mist, or a pellet, or it can be dissolved in water or weak acid.

