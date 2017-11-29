× Greenwich town employee charged with larceny

GREENWICH — A town employee is facing larceny charges following reports of alleged improprieties.

The Office of the First Selectman in Greenwich said they believe some of the alleged improprieties may have involved criminal activity and immediately directed the Greenwich Police Department to conduct an investigation.

“The Greenwich Police Department investigation identified two areas of concern: the dumping of septage at the Grass Island Wastewater Treatment Facility and the sale of Town-owned scrap metals,” said the office.

After an extensive investigation, including numerous interviews and a review of thousands of pages of documents, the Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Town employee Dwayne Lockwood,” according to the office.

“Police received information about Town-owned scrap metal being sold for personal profit. During their investigation, detectives found evidence that indicated Mr. Lockwood had personally profited from the sale of Town-owned scrap metal and also had attempted to influence a witness to provide false testimony about the activity,” said the office.

Lockwood has a been a Town employee since 1988 and has been employed as a Process Control Manager at the Grass Island Wastewater Treatment Plant for the Town of Greenwich since December 2008.

In a statement, First Selectman Peter J. Tesei said:

“I am disappointed by the actions and behaviors that have led to this investigation and subsequent arrest. That said, I do want to thank the individual who came forward to report this situation. This administration has not and will not tolerate any behaviors that undermine public trust or besmirch the good reputation of the Town and the hundreds of Town employees who diligently serve our residents honorably each and every day.”

The office said Lockwood has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal administrative investigation by the Town. Lockwood is charged with first degree larceny and a single count of tampering with a witness. He was released after posting a $10,000 bond and has been scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on December 13.