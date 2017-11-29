× Juvenile detention officer charged with sexual assault of teen at facility in Hartford

HARTFORD – State police said they arrested a juvenile detention officer following reports of an inappropriate sexual relationship with a female juvenile.

State police arrested Marquis Marquez, 40, of New Britain, and charged him with sexual assault in the second degree. Police said an investigation into an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship between Marquez and a 17-year-old inmate, led to the arrest.

Police said the alleged incident occurred at the Juvenile Detention Center in Hartford.

Police said Marquez was unable to post his $250,000 bond. No other deatils have been released.