Mutual aid called to house fire in Granby

GRANBY — The Lost Acres Fire Department in Granby is on scene of a house fire. The fire is at 201 Case Street in West Granby.

Tankers and mutual aid from East Hartland as well as Canton were also called to the scene.

When the units arrived, they found an active fire underneath the roof line outside of the house. Crews made a quick hit to the fire and was able to get it knock down.

Crews checked inside the house but found the fire did not extend into the house.

Everyone was able to escape the house unharmed.