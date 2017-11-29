Officers go to the mat for survival course in Manchester

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER -- There was no mistaking that police officers from all over New England were going to the mat to learn more at Manchester Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Wednesday brought 50 officers to the martial arts gym for an officer survival training course. Rob Magao, a West Hartford Police detective is also a part owner of Manchester Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and a black belt who trains officers around the country in various ground fighting techniques.

"I'd be negligent as a police officer, as a martial arts instructor if I only kept these skills for myself and my own students," Magao said.

Magao was joined by other Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu instructors from area martial arts schools to help teach the officers how to deal with scenarios like encountering aggressive attackers and weapons retention techniques.

"The best thing for me is knowing I'm giving a service to somebody that will make them safer and make all of us safer," Magao added.

Officer Danielle Hebert, a Manchester officer who took the course said, "it's a perfect way to promote what we do in the field."

The event was sponsored by the Our Heroes Fund which supports police, firefighters and military personnel with training and financial support. The seminar was free for the officers, all that was required for admission was a new, unwrapped toy that will be donated to the Blue Angels Foundation, a local charity.

