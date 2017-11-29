Operators for Tweed confident they will win appeal for lengthened runway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- The theme of those operating and advocating for Tweed-New Haven Regional Airport for years has been increased capacity.

Monday marked a bit of a milestone.

American Airlines, the only commercial carrier to fly in and out of Tweed, typically does so with the Dash 8 propeller planes. But, effective Monday, American has retired the Dash 8 in favor of a CRJ 200 regional jet, which increases passenger capacity by some 30 percent, which helps to meet the demand.

"We can do Washington D.C., right now, in our market, if we had a slot at DCA (Reagan National Airport) we could do that four times a day, full.," said Tim Larson, Executive Director of Tweed-New Haven.

Just before 12:30 Monday afternoon, for the first time in 11 years, a commercial jet touched down at Tweed.

"My administration has been working toward expanded airline service here at Tweed," said Mayor Toni N. Harp (D-New Haven).

The mayor was among the local dignitaries greeting passengers exiting from the jet, which many regulars on the flight liked more than the prop plane.

"Smoother, quieter and just a much more pleasant ride," said Gary Nelson, formerly of Madison, who now travels to Connecticut from his North Carolina home roughly twice a month.

And, when they found out they were on the flight that broke an 11 year streak of no commercial jets serving Tweed?

"Wow! That's so cool," said young Noah Harvey, of Moline. IL. "And I like it (the jet) because it has blue on it."

Currently, there are three commercial arrivals and departures daily - all American Airlines flights from Philadelphia. And the customer demand for even more is there.

But, the airport authority's request to expand their runway, by approximately 1,000 feet, to roughly 6,000 feet, in order to attract more commercial carriers, was declined by a federal judge in September. Current state statute allows Tweed's runway to be no more than 5,600 feet.

"We're talking to local legislators about repealing the statute," said Larson. "We would go in during the next session, which would start in February, and would have a public hearing ."

And, the airport authority is appealing the judge's ruling.

"We will be going into mediation within a month and we will have a better handle on where we are," said Larson. Other sources tell FOX1 they are very confident the judge's ruling will be overturned. And Larson knows what that could mean for the airport and the local economy.

"We've talked to every single airline and they are so appreciative of this New Haven market," said Larson. "It's stronger than Providence. We are competing with the train, competing with White Plains (airport)."

To appease many residents, whose homes are near the airport, a $5 million noise mitigation project, paid for with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) funding, is in progress. When all is said and done, 185 homes, surrounding the airport, will be essentially sound proof, thanks to new windows, doors and even eating and air conditioning upgrades.