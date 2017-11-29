× School in Manchester to remain closed Thursday due to flooding

MANCHESTER — An elementary school in Manchester is facing flooding issues and will remain closed for another day.

Deputy Superintendent of Schools Amy Radikas said Martin Elementary School will remain closed Thursday. She said the flooding was found Wednesday morning and power lines had to be cut to the building during the day.

Radikas said there was pipe burst to the boiler and the water caused electrical panels to get wet and have not dried yet. Radikas added that most of the damage has been cleared and the panels are the only problem remaining.

Radikas said electrical contractors are on site working on the building and the school will release an update Thursday regarding a possible closure for Friday.