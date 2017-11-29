× School in Waterbury to remain closed Thursday due to possible asbestos issue

WATERBURY — A school in Waterbury will remain closed Thursday due to the possible discovery of asbestos.

Maura Downes, spokesperson for the State Department of Health, said the Waterbury Health Department decided to close Children’s Community School Thursday as they await lab results.

Children’s Community School was closed Wednesday.

Downes said the health department is consulting with town and health officials in Waterbury and have also been in contact with school administrators.