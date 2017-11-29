× Social media convinced that Carson Wentz and Prince Harry are the same person

The announcement that took social media by storm Monday was Prince Harry’s engagement to Meghan Markle.

With many excited by the chance of another Royal Wedding in the near future, football fans developed a theory of their own.

Are Prince Harry and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz actually the same person?

The idea flooded across Twitter on Monday as more and more people noticed similarities between the two men, a brush of red hair with a beard to match, blue eyes, broad shoulders, and a glowing smile.

Some were even convinced that the two were long-lost brothers.

Any body else think Carson Wentz and Prince Harry are brothers ? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VD1BknE7HY — Justin Daniel (@Stickkodkid) November 27, 2017

Anyone else think it’s a coincidence that you don’t see Prince Harry and Carson Wentz in the same place at the same time? pic.twitter.com/3JtKAOoQmG — Darrell Howard Jr. (@howardd10) November 30, 2017

I’ve been thinking Prince Harry was Carson Wentz all week. 😳 — Jess Leslie (@jessbleslie) November 29, 2017

Okay but are we 100% positive that Carson Wentz and Prince Harry are not the same person??? — Madi (@madiimackenzie) November 29, 2017

Man listen, Carson Wentz & Prince Harry is the same person lol pic.twitter.com/sgXsXlhjSG — King (@mirr2times) November 27, 2017

Even Wentz’s teammates charmed in on the joke.

I’ve never seen Prince Harry and @cj_wentz at the same place at the same time pic.twitter.com/6S1ejPBYwy — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) November 27, 2017

"It’s one of those things where every week we just come in ready to work." Carson Wentz weighs in on yesterday's win: https://t.co/KDCGUuG6zF pic.twitter.com/H16glwrTmv — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 27, 2017