Social media convinced that Carson Wentz and Prince Harry are the same person
The announcement that took social media by storm Monday was Prince Harry’s engagement to Meghan Markle.
With many excited by the chance of another Royal Wedding in the near future, football fans developed a theory of their own.
Are Prince Harry and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz actually the same person?
The idea flooded across Twitter on Monday as more and more people noticed similarities between the two men, a brush of red hair with a beard to match, blue eyes, broad shoulders, and a glowing smile.
Some were even convinced that the two were long-lost brothers.
Even Wentz’s teammates charmed in on the joke.