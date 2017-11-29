× West Haven arson suspect found and arrested in Alabama

WEST HAVEN — The U.S. Marshals Service that around 6:30 a.m. today, Tyrese Perry, 21, was taken into custody in Alabama. He is the suspect in an August fire in West Haven that was ruled an arson.

A three-alarm fire broke out at around 3a.m. July 11th in West Haven.

There were three people in the house when the fire broke out: a young boy, and two adults.

One of the adults said his girlfriend had to be rescued from the second-floor because she just had foot surgery recently, so she couldn’t escape on her own She was taken to a local hospital and was alert and conscious when transported. Several cats were saved, as well.

Early morning fire in West Haven. I have the latest on @FOX61News this morning. pic.twitter.com/Of5bxBUiMX — Margaux Farrell (@marge_farrell) July 11, 2017

Perry was wanted for Arson in the First Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, Home Invasion, and three counts of Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree.

In August, the West haven Police department requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive division to help find Perry.

Information came to light that Perry had fled Connecticut and was hiding out in Alabama. He was arrested in Eutaw, Alabama.

In addition to the arson warrant, Perry is also wanted in new haven for a separate robbery investigation.

Perry is currently being held at Greene County Jail, Alabama pending his extradition.