Arena, state park among projects receiving state funding

HARTFORD — Funding for major improvements to Hartford's XL Center and contentious improvements to a Milford state park are among a host of projects receiving long-awaited state capital funds.

Wednesday marks the first time the State Bond Commission has met in about five months due to the delayed state budget.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Republican state Rep. Chris Davis, of Ellington, clashed over the $40 million for the Hartford multi-purpose arena, with Davis questioning the expense given the state's continuing fiscal problems.

Malloy pointed out how the $40 million is a capital investment, and that a modernized XL Center is crucial to making Connecticut's capitol region more attractive.

Malloy is also defending $9.1 million for improvements to Silver Sands State Park, despite some local opposition, noting it's a state asset.