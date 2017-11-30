Clearer, sunny Friday with temps in the mid 40s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported at 4:47 PM near Dover, Delaware. Even though this is a relatively weak earthquake, it was strong enough to be felt all the way here in Connecticut! This is a link to the “shake map.” Each dot represents a report of how much shaking was felt in various locations. All the reports in CT were classified as “weak.” In this part of the country, the earth’s crust is very hard and brittle so shaking from earthquakes can be felt far distances from the epicenter. You can read more about the quake here.

Now onto the weather….

Rain is moving in tonight. That rain will stick around into the wee hours of Friday morning but should end before 4-5 AM. Any leftover clouds will break for sunshine on Friday with highs in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

Sunshine sticks around straight through this weekend with high temperatures in the mid 40s which is near average for early December.

The next chance for rain will come next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 50s. The rain is associated with a strong cold front that will bring a big change in the weather pattern.

It will turn much colder Friday into next weekend. High temperatures may struggle in the 30s. Now here’s the million dollar question…can we also get a storm to form at the same time? It’s too soon to say but worth watching!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Forecast:

Friday: Rain ends early, turning mostly sunny, a bit breezy. High: Mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: Mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: Mid-upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: Mid-upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mild, rain developing. High: 50s.

Wednesday: Rain. Turning much colder late day and at night. High: Near 50.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.