Darien Police warn of “blackmail” scam

DARIEN — Darien Police say be on the lookout for a “blackmail” scam that one resident received in the mail.

Police say they were contacted by a resident who received the letter threatening “blackmail”. The letter specifically stated, “I know about the secret you are keeping from your wife. More importantly, I have evidence of what you are hiding.”

Then, the letter demanded that the resident “payoff” the sender with Bitcoin, an online digital currency system, in order to keep the secret.

The sender gives the recipient two options: Pay the $3,500 or ignore the letter and be exposed. Ignoring the letter will result in the “evidence” being sent to the recipient’s wife and her family and friends. The recipient’s name appears in several places in the letter giving the appearance that the threat is authentic.

Darien ask you to be advised this is a scam. They say if you received one of these letters in the mail, do not send money. If funds are transferred in this Bitcoin format, they can not be traced or recovered.

An investigation has determined that these letters are being sent from out-of-state and are not hand delivered.

Residents of other towns in Connecticut and Massachusetts have received letters of this type.

If you have received one, it’s not necessary to contact the police department.