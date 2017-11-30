FIRST ON FOX61: Lawyer representing woman involved in altercation with conservative speaker at UConn, speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STORRS — A community college adviser has been identified by her lawyer as the woman involved in an altercation with a conservative commentator during his speech at the University of Connecticut titled "It's OK To Be White."

The identified woman is Catherine Gregory who works at Quinebaug Valley Community College in Connecticut.

Wintrich's speech was cut short Tuesday when a young woman appeared to take paperwork off his lectern and began leaving. Cellphone videos show Wintrich running up and grabbing her.

Wintrich was charged with breach of peace. The community college confirmed an employee attended the event, but didn't name Gregory.

Gregory's attorney, Jon Schoenhorn, released the following statement to FOX61:

"It is my position as Ms. Gregory’s attorney that there is no cause to believe that what Miss Gregory did constituted a “larceny” or “theft” simply by removing a piece of paper off the podium or desk. The fact that the College Republican club sponsored an event with a racist and bigoted speaker and message reflects poorly on the Republicans and UConn for permitting it. This is not a question of free speech and hate speech purveyors cannot wrap themselves in the Constitution. The racist remarks that were made by Mr. Wintrich about Puerto Ricans and other minorities and his display of an image of Adolph Hitler during the event were intended to cause and provoke a hostile reaction. It certainly had that result. Within that context, Ms. Gregory’s reaction that evening is measured and understandable."