Garrison Keillor appearance in Torrington canceled after firing over claims of inappropriate behavior

TORRINGTON — The appearance of Garrison Keillor in Torrington Thursday night was canceled after news of his firing over claims of inappropriate behavior became public.

Keillor was scheduled to appear at the Warner Theater in Torrington. The theater was notified around noon time that Garrison Keillor has cancelled Thursday’s event scheduled for 8 p.m.

Lynn Gelormino, the theater’s Executive Director, said approximately 1,200 tickets were sold for the event.

Ticketholders will be notified about refunds.

Keillor cancelled Wednesday night’s performance in Pittsfield, Mass.

Minnesota Public Radio said it was terminating its contracts with Keillor and his private media companies, citing “allegations of his inappropriate behavior with an individual who worked with him.” It did not elaborate on the nature of the allegations.

“I’ve been fired over a story that I think is more interesting and more complicated than the version MPR heard,” Keillor said in a statement posted to his website. “It’s some sort of poetic irony to be knocked off the air by a story, having told so many of them myself, but I’m 75 and don’t have any interest in arguing about this.”

“I cannot in conscience bring danger to a great organization I’ve worked hard for since 1969. I am sorry for all the poets whose work I won’t be reading on the radio and sorry for the people who will lose work on account of this. But my profound feeling is that of gratitude, especially to my wife Jenny, and for this painful experience that has brought us even closer together.”

Keillor added that he is “deeply grateful,” for his years working on “A Prairie Home Companion,” and other productions.

MPR, which produces “A Prairie Home Companion,” said it was notified of the allegations last month, and that they related to his conduct while he was responsible for production of the show.

Keillor, 75, created the folksy variety program in 1974 and hosted it for decades until he retired last year.