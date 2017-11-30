Matt Lauer releases statement following NBC firing

NEW YORK — The former host of NBC’s TODAY show has released a statement following numerous allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior.

Here is Matt Lauer’s full statement pic.twitter.com/ht1CLzMU6S — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 30, 2017

Variety reports that during a two-month investigation done by the magazine, they talked to three women who claim they were sexually harassed by Matt Lauer.

Some of the claims, according to Variety, include that Lauer reportedly giving a colleague a sex toy as a present, including an explicit note about how he wanted to use it on her.

Another report claims he called a female employee to his office, dropped his pants and showed her his penis. The Variety report claims after the employee didn’t do anything, he reprimanded her for not engaging in a sexual act with him.

The Variety article goes on to say that despite Lauer being married, according to accounts from more than 10 current or former employees, he was fixated on women, their bodies and their looks, and was known for making lewd comments.

On Wednesday, Lauer was fired from NBC News after an employee filed a complaint about “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace,” the network announced.

Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the top of the “Today” show. “We are devastated,” she said.

His sudden ouster came as a shock to viewers — but not as a complete surprise to his “Today” show colleagues. They knew that multiple news outlets were investigating Lauer’s off-camera conduct.

One of those outlets, The New York Times, was in touch with an accuser who then met with NBC lawyers and human resources officials on Monday evening.