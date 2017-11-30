× House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi calls on Rep. John Conyers to resign

WASHINGTON DC — House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday called on Rep. John Conyers to resign following allegations of sexual harassment against the Michigan Democrat.

“He should resign,” Pelosi said at her weekly news conference. She said the allegations are “very serious,” “disappointing,” and “very credible.” She added she prays for him and his family.

Pelosi would not say if she has told this to Conyers directly yet.

Aides told reporters that Conyers was hospitalized for stress earlier Thursday.

Conyers, 88, is the longest currently serving member of the US House of Representatives.

Conyers is facing several public allegations of sexual harassment. The House Ethics Committee announced last week it has opened an investigation into allegations against Conyers after BuzzFeed reported that he settled a wrongful dismissal complaint in 2015 after allegedly sexually harassing a staffer.

Conyers denied wrongdoing in that case, but acknowledged that there had been a financial settlement to that complaint. Another former staffer, Deanna Maher, told CNN that Conyers made three sexual advances toward her when she worked for him in his district office in Detroit from 1997 to 2005. Through his lawyer, Conyers also denied wrongdoing in that case.