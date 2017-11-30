PD: West Hartford man arrested for robbing same gas station 4 times

WEST HARTFORD — Police said they arrested Robert Escobar, 62, of Hartford following a string of robberies.

West Hartford police said the Sunoco Station at 669 Farmington Avenue has been robbed four times since June, the latest being Wednesday evening.

In each case, police said Escobar implied he was armed with a gun. Escobar is charged with first degree robbery and sixth degree larceny. He is being held on a $100,000.

Here are the dates and times of the robberies:

6/28/17 (Wednesday), at 12:22 p.m.

10/22/17 (Sunday), at 4:31 p.m.

11/09/17 (Thursday), 6:32 p.m.

11/29/17 (Wednesday), 5:58 p.m.