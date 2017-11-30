× Second arrest made in Stratford bar shooting

STRATFORD — A second arrest has been made in the robbery and shooting at BAR in Stratford Center.

Police arrested Jachim Brown, 30, of Bridgeport, was arrested at Bridgeport Court. Brown was charged in the robbery/shooting which occurred at BAR on November 14. Brown was charged with robbery in the first degree, assault in the first degree, threatening in the first degree, criminal possession of a pistol/revolver, criminal possession of ammunition and carrying a firearm without a permit.

A Bridgeport man has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Eric Chambers, 33, of Bridgeport Is being held on a $250,000 bond, and will be in court next Wednesday.

On November 14, Stratford police said a bartender was shot after a gunman walked into a bar named “BAR” and demanded money. After shooting the bartender, police said the gunman then fled the scene.

“The bartender (Regi Woodard) was shot in the abdomen,” said Stratford Police Capt. Frank Eannotti. “He was transported to Bridgeport Hospital and underwent surgery,”

Brown was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at an Eblens store November 16. Bridgeport police said an officer working an outside overtime job nearby spotted the suspect exiting the store wearing a mask.

“The officer gave chase and the suspect turned and fired at him. The officer returned fire and with the help of other responding units, the robber, Jachim Brown was apprehended,” said police.

Police said they recovered nearly $1900 of stolen money, the firearm used to shoot at the officer, the mask worn during the robbery, and the shell casing from Brown’s gun.

“Brown sustained only a minor injury that does not appear to be the result of a gunshot. During a post-arrest interview, Brown admitted to the robbery and to firing at the officer,” said police.

At the time of the robbery, police said the store was occupied by two female store employees. The two females told police that Brown entered the store and dragged one of the females to the rear of the store by her hair while holding them at gunpoint and demanding the money.