Silver alert issued for missing Southington man

SOUTHINGTON — Southington Police say a man reported missing Monday is still missing.

Police say on Monday just after 7 p.m., Charles “Chuck” Davenport was reported missing. Davenport went to work, and was last seen in the area of his home around 3 p.m.

Davenport is reported to be driving a grey, 2016 FOrd F-150 with CT registration: 96CV66.

Davenport is a white male, medium to large build, around 5’11” and 230 lbs. He has salt and pepper hair and a mustache. He has hazel eyes and walks with a cane due to prior surgeries.

It’s reported that Davenport had been depressed has of late, and if anyone has contact with him or has any additional information to please contact the Southington Police Department at 860-621-0101 immediately.