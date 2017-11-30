× Stamford therapist charged with sexual assault

STAMFORD — Police said they arrested Alexander Pino following a complaint from a female stating she was sexually assaulted.

Stamford police said they charged Dr. Pino with sexual assault in second degree.

“The investigation is sealed at this time and information from this investigation cannot be revealed due to the nature of the crime,” said Stamford police.

Police said Pino was placed on a $150,000 bond.

“If anyone feels they are a victim of sexual assault please contact either the Stamford Police Department 203-977-4444 or The Center For Sexual Assault Crisis and Education at 203-348-9346,” said Stamford police.