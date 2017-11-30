State Police K9 finds missing elderly man in woods

SCOTLAND — State Police say that one of their own, K9 Luka, found a missing man in the woods Monday night.

Police say around 6:30 p.m., police were dispatched to an address in Scotland on a report of an 80-year-old man who was overdue coming home from his walk.

Troopers became concerned that the man had gotten lost and may be suffering from a medical condition. K9 Luka, a ptrol K9 assigned to Trooper Poplawski, was deployed to conduct a track for the missing man.

K9 Luka tracked about one mile into the woods near a river and located the man who was yelling for help.

Troopers helped the man out of the woods and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated and released.