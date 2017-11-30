× State Police seek suspect in Jewett City armed robbery

JEWETT CITY — State Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Bestway gas station at 211 North Main Street in Jewett City.

Police say around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to a reported armed robbery at the gas station.

The store clerk said that a man entered the store, pointed a firearm at him, and demanded money from the register.

After the man got an undisclosed amount of money, the man fled the store on foot and headed south on North main Street. No injuries were reported.

State Police and K9 units searched the area but didn’t locate the suspect.

Anyone who thinks they might have any information about the robbery or who may have information about the suspect is asked to call detectives at 860-848-6500 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637. All calls and texts will remain confidential.