Delaware — According to USGS, an earthquake that hit Delaware Thursday, appears to have been felt as far as the East Village and Brooklyn.

The USGS reports a 5.1 magnitude quake struck near Donas Landing in Delaware.

M 5.1 – 10km ENE of Dover, Delaware https://t.co/2sCYZ2IWqT Don't forget to send the USGS a "Did You Feel It!" report pic.twitter.com/LZoxq5H8f8 — USGS (@USGS) November 30, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated.