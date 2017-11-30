West Hartford gas station robbed for the fourth time

WEST HARTFORD — Police say the Sunoco Station at 669 Farmington Avenue has been robbed four times since June, the latest being Wednesday evening.

Police say they are likely all committed by the same suspect.

The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male in his 40’s or 50’s. He appeared to have a tatoo on his left forearm in the first robbery. Police believe he may live somewhere in the area north of Farmington Avenue/North Beacon Street as he has been seen fleeing in that direction on foot.

In each case, the suspect has implied he was armed with a gun.

Police are asking anyone who sees/has any information about the suspect or information about these cases is asked to call West Hartford police at 860-523-5203.

Here are the dates and times of the robberies:

6/28/17 (Wednesday), 1422 hours

10/22/17 (Sunday), 1631 hours

11/09/17 (Thursday), 1832 hours

11/29/17 (Wednesday), 1758 hours