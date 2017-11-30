West Haven community packing 55,000 meals for Haiti hunger relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HAVEN -- Help for Haiti is coming from a Connecticut high school.

Three student groups at Notre Dame in West Haven, came together with local community organizations for a meal packing project.

“We are proud and excited to partner with so many people in our school and local community for such a worthy cause,” said Notre Dame President Robert F. Curis. “In the true spirit of giving, our volunteers will pitch in to aid the efforts of needy children and families in Haiti making this event a unique educational and service opportunity for all. It allows us to inform and broaden our students’ minds and hearts to real-world issues across the globe.”

Over 150 volunteers packaged over 55,000 meals Thursday afternoon.

The meals will be delivered to St. Therese School in Carrefour, Haiti, a mission and school run by the Little Brothers of St. Therese, a community of Haitian Catholic Brothers.

“We all felt it was important to help the children and families who strive for a better life in Haiti.” Joseph Coss ‘18, Notre Dame Interact Club President, added “It is such a tremendous cause. We are combining the aspects of community, brotherhood, and service into one simple project. If we can do this in under four hours, think of the impact we can make over a lifetime for these children.”