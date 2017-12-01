Bloomfield Police investigate suspicious death

BLOOMFIELD — Bloomfield Police say they are investigating a suspicious death after they found someone laying on the side of the road.

Just after midnight, they were called to the area of 326 Cottage Grove Road. When officers arrived, they found an elderly man laying by the north curb-line of the residential part of the roadway. The man was unresponsive.

EMS arrived and declared him dead at the scene.

Officers made a preliminary identification of the man as a possible resident of the home at 326 Cottage Grove Road. Officers checked the home and found it unsecured but also unoccupied. A canvass of the neighborhood was conducted, but police found nothing.

The Connecticut State Police Major Crimes, Crime Scene Unit was called in to process the scene. The State’s Attorney’s Office was notified and the State Inspector responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Police are treating this death suspicious until the medical examiner determines a cause.