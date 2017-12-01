× CT budget: New numbers show budget deficit of 207.8 million for 2018

HARTFORD — Comptroller Kevin Lembo today projected the state is heading for a $207.8 million deficit for 2018 following the passing of the state budget.

The deficit prompts Governor Malloy to submit a deficit mitigation plan to the legislature. The plan is essentially to help the state figure out how to deal with the deficit.

Malloy can submit it to the legislature and they can decide to act or not to act on it. The budget remains a done deal.

The reasons behind this is there is lower than expected tax revenue higher, higher than expected spending, and federal healthcare.

This is a developing story.