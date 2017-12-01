× Foodie Friday: Wicked Slice

COVENTRY — You can argue that Connecticut has some of the best pizza in country. Thin crust, brick oven New Haven style is a favorite for people of all ages.

Well, you don’t have to be in a big city to find big time pizza and the small town of Coventry is proof of that.

Foodie Friday visited Wicked Slice to find out what the hype is all about.

Owner James Donahue and his staff pump out creative pies with over-the-top taste.

Whether it’s buffalo chicken and ranch or a lasagna pizza, there is always something for everyone’s taste buds.

Top quality ingredients and awesome customer service are staples at this new hidden gem.

You can order a full pizza or of course try different signature specialty slices that are sold daily.