Hartford boxing academy teaching kids life lessons through boxing

HARTFORD — The grand opening of a new boxing academy took place in the capital city.

The brand new home for the Charter Oak Boxing Academy opened Thursday night on Pope Park Highway.

Parents and kids can got in on the action but one of the academy’s missions? Keeping at-risk boys and girls on a path to success by providing not just coaching for boxing, but tutoring, mentorship and a focus on life skills and drug prevention.

According to their website, The Charter Oak Boxing Academy focuses on:

Holistic Personal Development: humility, positive self-esteem, strong character, work ethic, discipline, sacrifice and citizenship

Life Skills Education: in drug, alcohol & gang prevention, healthy decision making, financial management, organizational & study skills, leadership, being goal orientated, educationally, motivated and community minded.

State of the Art Foundation: in physical fitness, nutrition, Olympic boxing skills, mind, body & soul wellness and intrinsic success vs self-gratification.

