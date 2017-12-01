Mix of sun and clouds for the weekend with temps in the 40s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This weekend will not be perfectly sunny with a few weak disturbances passing through the area. But it will be dry with temperatures near average for this time of year (40s). Overall, not bad for the first weekend in December!

The next chance for rain will come next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 50s. The rain is associated with a strong cold front that will bring a big change in the weather pattern.

It will turn much colder Friday into next weekend. High temperatures may struggle in the 30s. Now here's the million dollar question...can we also get a storm to form at the same time? It's too soon to say but worth watching! Some of our computer models are hinting at a storm for next weekend, others have a storm developing too far offshore.

It's also worth noting that some of our long-range models have the cold sticking around for a while too.

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 25-33.

Saturday: Mix sun and clouds. High: Mid-upper 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. High: Mid-upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Late clouds. High: Mid-upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mild, mostly cloudy, chance for showers (mainly in the afternoon) High: 50s.

Wednesday: Rain. Turning much colder late day and at night. High: 50s.

Thursday: Chance for an early rain/snow shower (depending on the timing of this next system). Low 40s.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.