HARTFORD — Police said they are investigating a shooting that took place Friday night.

Hartford police said the shooting occurred at 93 Bond Street. Police said a man in his 40s has died after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. No other details have been released.

We’re seeing the body covered by a tarp on the sidewalk — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) December 2, 2017

HPD calling for the Major Crimes Unit to Bond Street right now — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) December 2, 2017

Hartford police investigating a shooting on Bond Street. Expect the area to be closed off as they investigate. pic.twitter.com/7Df0a5Vtns — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) December 2, 2017

