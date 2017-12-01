PD: Man wanted following bank robbery in Southington

SOUTHINGTON — Police searching for a male suspect wanted in a bank robbery Friday.

Southington police said around 11:14 a.m., officers responded to the TD Bank branch located at 121 Main Street on a report of a robbery.

“Preliminary investigation revealed a white male in his early to mid-30s entered the bank and approached the teller station attempting to make a fraudulent transaction with another person’s identification,” police said.

Police said after this transaction was unsuccessful, the man handed the teller a note demanding money and implying he had a weapon. Police said a sum of money was given to him where he then fled the bank, no weapon was displayed and no one was injured.

“The subject is further described as having a thin build, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a North Face winter knit hat, a dark sweatshirt, dark jeans and work boots,” police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Southington Police Department at 860-621-0101.