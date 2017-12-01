Security video shows nanny chasing down package thief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. - As you wait for your holiday packages to arrive, take a look at this Washington State nanny who chased and apprehended a suspected package thief.

Home security services RING sent KCPQ the video, which shows a 29-year-old woman allegedly stealing a package off a porch. As the woman tries to run the package back into a car, a nanny bolts out of the house after her.

The getaway car drives away and the suspected thief falls. The nanny grabs her and drags her to the home. Police were called.

The woman was arrested on outstanding warrants, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said. She has not yet been charged.

The nanny was unhurt. The homeowners said they bought her dinner, and were thankful for what she did.