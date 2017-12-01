× Simsbury PD: 2 men wanted for suspicion, no longer wanted

SIMSBURY — Police said the two men who were wanted for suspiciously ringing a doorbell at a home, are no longer wanted.

Simsbury police said the two gentlemen identified themselves and were found to be “legitimately on the premise.”

“SPD would like to take this opportunity to not only thank those who tried to assist with information, but to encourage people to be observant, secure your premises and belongings, look out for one another and do not hesitate to call the police if you see something that may be suspicious or out of the ordinary,” said police.

Police said they will investigate any suspicious activity.

“Keeping our community safe and informed is a partnership,” said police.