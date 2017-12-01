× State Police identify man found in Lisbon woods

LISBON — State Police say they have learned the identity of the man they found in the woods on Saturday, November 25th.

State Police say the man is David Cloutier III, 26, of Uncasville.

On that Saturday, police responded aruond 1:40 p.m. to the area of 151 River Road in Lisbon for the report of a dead body that had been located in the woods.

There is no criminal aspect to the investigation police say.

They ask anyone who thinks they may have any information is asked to please contact Detectives at Troop E at 860-848-6500 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637. All calls/texts will remain confidential.