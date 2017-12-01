The Morgan School’s kindness revolution leaves a good feeling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

By Jillian Crowley and Abbigale Pittara, Morgan PawPrint reporters

CLINTON -- At The Morgan School in Clinton, there is a kindness revolution underway.

The Kindness Club --- founded in 2014 creates projects that benefit the Morgan community: kindness boxes, kindness Tweets and an inspirational rock garden. There are two kindness boxes in The Morgan School where students and staff can leave anonymous compliments for both students and teachers. The messages are displayed on the Kindness Club Twitter page. Kindness Club members also distribute the kind words to the recipients in envelopes. Club members created a rock garden containing colorful hand painted rocks decorated with inspirational quotes.

The club also devised a grant system, modeled after Kindness in Motion. $100 is awarded to students who want to create projects to spread kindness. Students are using grant money to create

fundraising projects. One of the grant recipients, Lauren Kuever, designed and purchased bracelets consisting of the colors of each cancer ribbon. She is raising funds to support mothers

who are fighting cancer.

As part of the Kindness Revolution, Lynn Butkus, a Special Education teacher, invited Leon Logothetis, a celebrity who has his own book and Netflix series, The Kindness Diaries , to come

and speak to Morgan. Leon shared with The Morgan School how doing one good act can have an impact on someone’s life. After the assembly, Leon also held a workshop for a group of students to brainstorm ideas to spread more kindness at Morgan.

Kindness will continue to grow at Morgan as we see the grants and programs’ goals come to fruition.

