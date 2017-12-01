× Two men arrested after sexual encounter with teen boy met through dating app

DANBURY — Danbury Police say they’ve arrested two men after a teen boy came forward saying he had a sexual encounter with the men he met through a dating app.

Jamal Jackson, 31, of Brookfield, and Timothy Connolly, 57, of New Milford, were arrested following the investigation.

Police say on July 12th, just after midnight, a 15-year-old boy came into the Danbury Police Department, accompanied by his parents, in order to report that he had a sexual encounter with Jackson and Connolly. He met them through a dating app about 5 hours previously.

The SVU of the Danbury Police Department initiated an investigation where they identified the men.

Danbury Superior Court issued an arrest warrant for Jackson and Connelly.

On November 30th, detectives with the SVU located Jackson at Danbury Superior Court while he was appearing for an unrelated case. Ht was taken into custody without incident.

Today, Connolly surrendered himself to the Danbury Police department after learning of his warrant.

The charges are of followed per Danbury Police:

Arrested: Jamal Jackson, DOB 05/27/1986 of Brookfield CT

Charges: 53a-71(a)(1), Sexual Assault in the Second Degree

53-21(a)(1), Risk of Injury/Impairing the Morals of a Child

53-21(a)(2), Risk of Injury/Illegal Sexual Contact with a Child

Bond: $35,000

Arrested: Timothy Connolly, DOB 12/19/1960 of New Milford CT

Charges: 53a-71(a)(1), Sexual Assault in the Second Degree

53-21(a)(2), Risk of Injury/Illegal Sexual Contact with a Child

Bond: $35,000