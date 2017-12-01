× Woman reportedly went through 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie

An Angelina Jolie fan has sparked conversation with her own social media followers with photos that show her trying to look like the Hollywood star.

The Daily Mail says, Sahar Tabar, 22, from Tehran, Iran, has an Instagram account shows her with Angelina-esque cheekbones and famously plump pout, albeit much different versions.

Belgian media has reported that Sahar has undergone 50 procedures to look like Jolie.

Tabar has over 590 thousands followers on Instagram.

❤️ A post shared by سحرتبر..!👾✌🏻 (@sahartabar_official) on Nov 29, 2017 at 12:55pm PST

پيشيم نابه..!👅🖕🏻 از اينجا خريدمش👇🏻 @sezar_petshop @sezar_petshop A post shared by سحرتبر..!👾✌🏻 (@sahartabar_official) on Nov 17, 2017 at 11:14am PST

ميام بالا سرت..!👅🖕🏻 A post shared by سحرتبر..!👾✌🏻 (@sahartabar_official) on Nov 5, 2017 at 4:42am PST