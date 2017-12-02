1 man injured in Bridgeport shooting
BRIDGEPORT — One man is in the hospital, after they were shot Friday night.
Police said that a man limped to St. Vincent’s Medical Center with a non- life threatening gunshot wound. Officials could not say where the victim was shot.
Calls for shot fired came in after 9 p.m. around the area of Beechmont Avenue and Valley Avenue. Officers that responded to the call, found a crime scene at 300 block of Valley Avenue.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
