× Silver alert for 4 year old and 1 year old; last seen in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — Connecticut State Police have issued Silver Alerts two Middletown siblings who have been missing since Wednesday.

Police are advising the public to be on the lookout for four-year-old Natasha Thompson and one-year-old Jacob Meeks. Both were last seen in Middletown.

Jacob Meeks, the one-year-old, is white, has blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

4-year-old Natasha Thompson is also white with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black boots.

According to police, there is no danger to the general public. Middletown Police say they believe the children may be with their parents, Kristina Thompson and Andy Meeks, who both have active arrest warrants with police, and may be endangering the children’s welfare. The state Department of Children and Families is assisting.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in immediate danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Middletown Police at 860-638-4000.