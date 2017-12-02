Bus fire shuts down lanes on I-91 NB exits 24 and 25 near Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD — I-91 northbound has shut down lanes between exits 25 and 26.

Police said that they received calls of the incident at 10:08 p.m. of a Peter Pan bus being on fire.

FOX61’s reporter Michael Howard was on scene and was able to take video of the bus fire. Howard spoke to the bus driver and was told that everyone was able to get off the bus. State police said no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

#BREAKING VIDEO: Peter Pan bus on fire on i91N just before exit 25 @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/rUbSLw3Gl5 — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) December 3, 2017