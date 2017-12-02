New Britain city officials walk through in response to former mayor’s comment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN-- In response to former mayor Timothy Stewart's Facebook comment, local leaders are took action.

The comment Stewart posted was under an article which was shared in a town Facebook forum. The article was about a meeting held earlier in the week addressing problems in the North Oak neighborhood and residents plea for revitalization.

The post has since been deleted off of Facebook, and Stewart has apologized for it, but not before a community member took a screen grab.

"I'm saddened I'm hurt and I'm taken aback because this is someone that's a public person that serves my city and my community," said Annette Velez, who lives in New Britain.

Stewart’s response defending city efforts in the neighborhood, follows a comment by another community member who wrote that the area is ignored.

After a week of allegations that officials are ignoring blight in the north and oak streets neighborhood of New Britain.

A “walk-through” was held this morning to document the problems.