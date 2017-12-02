Police investigate robbery at Burlington Coat Factory in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR — Police are investigating a strong armed robbery Saturday night at a local retail store.

At 6 p.m., police responded to the Burlington Coat Factory on calls of robbery that had just occurred. Police said that two women fled the store with merchandise and confronted one of the store employees.

The women then fled in a grey Jeep compass with New York license plates. Police said the suspects left behind $700 worth of merchandise.

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact Officer Gonsalves at (860)292-8240.

Below is store video footage of the incident.