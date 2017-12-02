× Police investigating shooting death at home in Kent

KENT— Connecticut State Police are investigating a shooting death in the rural town of Kent, on the New York border.

Troopers responded to a home on Kent Cornwall Road around 6 p.m. Friday. One person was found with an apparent fatal gunshot wound. The medical examiner’s office will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Detectives from the Western District Major Crime squad have assumed the investigation. State police say a person of interest was taken into custody, but has not been placed under arrest. That individual is cooperating with authorities.

Police say there is no threat to the public, and the investigation remains active.