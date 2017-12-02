× FOUND: Silver Alert for missing Middletown 4 year-old and 1 year-old resolved

MIDDLETOWN — Connecticut State Police have resolved the Silver alert involving the two missing children who have been missing since Wednesday.

Police resolved the Silver Alert at 7:28 p.m. for Natasha Thompson and Jacob Meeks. Police said they found the two missing children with their parents, Kristina Thompson and Andy Meeks, in New Haven. The children were found in good health and were taken into custody of DCF.

The parents, Thompson and Meeks were taken into custody due to their active arrest warrants with police

Police were advising the public to be on the lookout for four-year-old Natasha Thompson and one-year-old Jacob Meeks. Both were last seen in Middletown.

Jacob Meeks, the one-year-old, is white, has blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

4-year-old Natasha Thompson is also white with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black boots.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in immediate danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Middletown Police at 860-638-4000.