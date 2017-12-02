× State Police ID fatal Kent shooting victim

KENT— State Police have identified Andre Edness, 30 of Kent, as the victim of a Friday night fatal shooting.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the cause of death a homicide.

Troopers responded to a home on Kent Cornwall Road around 6 p.m. Friday. One person was found with an apparent fatal gunshot wound.

Detectives from the Western District Major Crime squad have assumed the investigation. State police say a person of interest was taken into custody, but has not been placed under arrest. That individual is cooperating with authorities.

Police say there is no threat to the public, and the investigation remains active.