The Stan Simpson Show: CT politics – A much anticipated 2018

With Gov. Dan Malloy not running for a third term, the race to replace him in 2018 is wide open.

A plethora of candidates have expressed interest. The latest – and arguably most intriguing – is Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. He is finishing his second year as mayor of the capital city and had previously vowed to stay at least a full term.

In related news, popular Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman said she will not be running for the top job. And Secretary of State George Jepsen says he will not be running for re-election for his seat.

What does it all mean? Former Hartford city councilman Ken Kennedy weighs in on the matter with Stan Simpson.